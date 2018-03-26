Varun Aaron to join Leicestershire

The 28-year-old Aaron has been regularly clocked at a speed of over 140kph and has represented India 18 times, including nine Test matches and nine ODIs.

ALSO READ: KOHLI TO JOIN SURREY | ISHANT JOINS SUSSEX

Aaron burst on to the international scene with a reputation for delivering quick spells and has claimed 126 first-class wickets at 32.80. He also has a very handy List A record having snared 66 victims at 26.30 apiece.

His experience includes various spells in the Indian Premier League and periods in England, both in Test matches for India and in county cricket for Durham in 2014.

SIGNING | We're excited to announce that @BCCI International fast bowler @VarunAaron is joining the Foxes for the early part of the 2018 season.



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/wtRGehcG0p pic.twitter.com/KTfmvNGm76 — Leicestershire CCC🏏 (@leicsccc) March 26, 2018

Leicestershire Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England. We are delighted to secure his signature for both the County Championship games and fixtures in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

"We are getting a genuinely quick bowler in Varun, who has played a number of games for India and also enjoyed a fine domestic career. Varun is very keen to do well for us and get back in the India team again and we're really looking forward to him linking up with us."

Aaron will provide the Foxes with overseas cover for Pakistan international seamer Muhammad Abbas, as Sohail Khan is unavailable after picking up an injury recently.

Abbas has potential international commitments as Pakistan tour Ireland, England and Scotland in the early part of the season.

Abbas is available for the opening County Championship fixture against Sussex and Aaron will take over in first-class and List A cricket until Abbas returns for the Championship match against Middlesex on June 20.

"I am relishing the opportunity to join the Foxes for the first part of the season. Playing county cricket presents me with a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I'm looking forward to taking wickets and contributing to the success of the team," said Aaron.