Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma likely to seal Big Bash deals

New Delhi, Oct 18: Veda Krishnamurthy is close to securing a contract for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League, putting the batswoman in line to become the third Indian in the Australian T20 league.

Another player in talks with the franchisees is young all-rounder Dipti Sharma, who played a key role in taking India to the World Cup final in England in July.

"I am in talks with a few franchises. Until then, I won't like to say much," Krishnamurthy told PTI when asked about the possibility of playing the Big Bash.

"Both Krishnamurthy and Dipti Sharma should play the Big Bash this season. They are close to securing contracts," said a BCCI official, who did not wish to be named.

The big-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur and left-hand opener Smriti Mandhana were the first two Indian cricketers to be part of Women's Big Bash.

The Indian players have not had any action since losing to England in the World Cup final. Krishnamurthy said she worked on her fitness during the off-season and is now looking forward to joining the India camp in Bengaluru from November 8.

"We hardly got time in the first two months after coming back from England. Life has changed and people recognise us now.

"I was focussing on my fitness all this while. Just can't wait for the season to begin," she added.

India's next international assignment is only in February and before that the players will take part in domestic events.