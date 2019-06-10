World Cup feats: Daniel Vettori has bowled 702 dot balls in five editions, the highest

Special page | Schedule | Squad

Apart from team totals and individual centuries, sixes and strike rates are things that people mostly care about, thanks to the batsmen's broader blade of the bat.

Even the World Cup feats of players like Sachin Tendulkar are more talked about because of the sheer number of runs they have scored in the World Cup (the maestro has scored 2, 278 runs in as many as six editions).

But there are also records from bowlers at the mega event that are equally great but not often talked about. On Sunday, as the Indian bowlers stifled a free-flowing batsman in David Warner that eventually saw Australia losing a crucial tie in the World Cup by 36 runs, a World Cup record became relevant to remember.

Warner, who is known to be one of the biggest hitters in contemporary cricket, scored 56 off 84 balls that left even greats like Tendulkar surprised. Warner played as many as 48 dot balls during his knock which only put his team's chase for a mammoth target under pressure.

Vettori by far the best with dot balls

Talking about bowling dot balls, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has the record of delivering the most of them. The left-arm spinner who led the Black Caps to the semifinal of the 2011 edition, featured in as many as five World Cups between 1999 and 2015 though he did not get a game in his first. In 31 games that he has played in these events, Vettori ended up taking 36 wickets and most importantly, he bowled 702 dot balls, which is 74 more than the second best Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka. Vettori's compatriot Tim Southee, who is playing in this World Cup, comes third with 564 dot balls in 17 World Cup games.

Vettori, whose final international match was the final of the 2015 World Cup against Australia in Melbourne, has taken 705 international wickets in 442 appearances for his country across the three formats.