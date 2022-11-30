Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Saurashtra, Maharashtra book finals berth, Gaikwad shines again

Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be squaring off against each other in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy final. The western India outfits won their respective semifinals on Wednesday and will be playing for the glory in the 50 overs domestic tournament.
As it Happened:
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final:
Saurashtra vs Maharashtra
Date: December 2
Time: 9.00 AM
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Broadcast and Streaming:
Indian viewers will be able to watch the match live on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live-streamed through the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.