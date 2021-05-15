Vincy Premier League 2021: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Timing in IST, Live Streaming Info, Key players

The tournament format, where to watch

The VPL will have 30 matches and 72 players have been drafted in by six teams through a draft. There were some familiar names like fast bowler Kesrick Williams, opening batsman Sunil Ambris and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.

The tournament, which will be streamed live, will run from May 15 to 30 and will start at 9 PM IST. VPL will be streamed live on the Fan Code app for fans in India.

Squads

Botanical Garden Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zimron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Michael Joseph

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Donwell Hector

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, O'jay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne.

Fixtures

May 15, Saturday

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM

May 16, Sunday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM

May 17, Monday

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM

May 18, Tuesday

Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM

May 19, Wednesday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM

May 20, Thursday

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:00 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM

May 21, Friday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM

May 22, Saturday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM

May 23, Sunday

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 11:00 PM

May 24, Monday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM

May 25, Tuesday

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:00 PM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM

May 26, Wednesday

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:00 PM

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM

May 28, Friday

Eliminator 1, 9:00 PM

Eliminator 2, 11:00 PM

May 29, Saturday

5th Place Playoff, 9:00 PM

Eliminator 3, 11:00 PM

May 30, Sunday

Exhibition Match, 9:00 PM

Final, 11:00 PM