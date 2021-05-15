Vincy Premier League 2021: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Timing in IST, Live Streaming Info, Key players

The tournament format, where to watch
The VPL will have 30 matches and 72 players have been drafted in by six teams through a draft. There were some familiar names like fast bowler Kesrick Williams, opening batsman Sunil Ambris and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.
The tournament, which will be streamed live, will run from May 15 to 30 and will start at 9 PM IST. VPL will be streamed live on the Fan Code app for fans in India.
Squads
Botanical Garden Rangers
Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zimron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Michael Joseph
Dark View Explorers
Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Donwell Hector
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw
Salt Pond Breakers
Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant
Grenadines Divers
Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry
La Soufriere Hikers
Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, O'jay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne.
Fixtures
May 15, Saturday
La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM
May 16, Sunday
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM
Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM
May 17, Monday
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM
Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM
May 18, Tuesday
Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM
May 19, Wednesday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM
May 20, Thursday
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:00 PM
Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM
May 21, Friday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM
May 22, Saturday
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM
May 23, Sunday
Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM
Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 11:00 PM
May 24, Monday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM
May 25, Tuesday
Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:00 PM
La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM
May 26, Wednesday
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:00 PM
Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM
May 28, Friday
Eliminator 1, 9:00 PM
Eliminator 2, 11:00 PM
May 29, Saturday
5th Place Playoff, 9:00 PM
Eliminator 3, 11:00 PM
May 30, Sunday
Exhibition Match, 9:00 PM
Final, 11:00 PM