Vincy Premier League T10: Salt Pond Breakers beat La Soufriere Hikers for title

The Breakers, led by West Indian international Sunil Ambris, did not fire as expected and could manage only 100 for 6 in their innings. But Hikers made a hash of the relatively easy chase, losing wickets in a cluster and getting to only 80 for 9. Earlier, Grenadines Divers, led by Asif Hooper, won the third place play-off.

In the final, Breakers never could really settle into any kind of rhythm and lost skipper Ambris early for 15 which he made of 9 balls that contained two hits to the fence. Thereafter, the Breakers suffered a middle-order stutter.

It required a fine little innings from Donewell Hector (28, 17b, 1x4, 2x6) to fire Breakers to a three-figure total at the end of their innings. Started the final over at 91 for 5, the Breakers add nine more runs to their total.

But on a rather easy pitch at the Arnos Vale ground here, the target was not really an intimidating one and just needed a prudent approach. That's precisely the Hikers lacked. Their top and middle order swung the bat to abandon and at one stage they were 46 for 7.

Rayan Williams (16) and Jeremy Haywood (10) then stitched together a little alliance to give a ray of hope to the Hikers but by then a lot of damage had done to the innings. Jeremy Layne was the most successful bowler for Breakers, grabbing two wickets conceding 12 runs in his two overs.

Brief scores: Salt Pond Breakers: 100/6 in 10 overs (Sunil Ambris 15, Donewell Hector 28, Umel Thomas 13; Dillon Douglas 2/15, Kenson Daizell 2/21) beat La Soufriere Hikers: 81/9 in 10 overs (Dean Browne 13, Rayan Williams 16, Jeremy Haywood 10; Jeremy Layne 2/12) by 19 runs.