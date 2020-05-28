Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers

Explorers are currently placed on 4th spot whereas Strikers remain at the bottom of the table. Dark View Explorers registered a loss in their last match against table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers on 26 May 2020. On the other hand, even Fort Charlotte Strikers lost the match against Botanic Garden Rangers by just 6 runs.

Gidron Pope is a player to look into Strikers. Whereas, Deron Greaves and Shammom Hooper from the Explorers.

Weather Report

There are no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 28°C with moderate levels of humidity.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to offer some assistance to batsmen. Going by the average score at this venue, a score between 75-90 runs can turn out to be a defendable score. With this, the captain who wins the toss will look to bat first.

Captain

Dean Greaves

Vice-captain

Gidron Pope

Probable XI

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Jahiel Walters, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams (WK), Ray Jordan Olanzo Bellingy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick

Probable XI

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Davian Barnum, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Sealron Williams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough

Best 14

Deron Greaves, Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Gidron Pope, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams, Ray Jordan, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy

Match Details

Date: 28 May 2020

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger App