Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers

Bengaluru, May 28: Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers are all set to lock horns in the first triple header match scheduled to take place on May 28 at the same venue.
Explorers are currently placed on 4th spot whereas Strikers remain at the bottom of the table. Dark View Explorers registered a loss in their last match against table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers on 26 May 2020. On the other hand, even Fort Charlotte Strikers lost the match against Botanic Garden Rangers by just 6 runs.
Gidron Pope is a player to look into Strikers. Whereas, Deron Greaves and Shammom Hooper from the Explorers.
Weather Report
There are no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 28°C with moderate levels of humidity.
Pitch Report
The pitch is expected to offer some assistance to batsmen. Going by the average score at this venue, a score between 75-90 runs can turn out to be a defendable score. With this, the captain who wins the toss will look to bat first.
Captain
Dean Greaves
Vice-captain
Gidron Pope
Probable XI
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Jahiel Walters, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams (WK), Ray Jordan Olanzo Bellingy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick
Probable XI
Dark View Explorers
Deron Greaves, Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Davian Barnum, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Sealron Williams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough
Best 14
Deron Greaves, Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Gidron Pope, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams, Ray Jordan, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy
Match Details
Date: 28 May 2020
Time: 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
