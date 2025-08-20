Cricket Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Appeals for Prayers and Support By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 17:27 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, once hailed as one of the most gifted batting talents of his generation, is facing a tough battle with his health. His younger brother, Virendra Kambli, shared an emotional update on his condition, asking fans and well-wishers to keep the 53-year-old in their prayers.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane in December 2024 after suffering from urinary infection and cramps. Though he has since returned to his Bandra home, his recovery has been slow and demanding.

"He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground," Virendra said during The Vickey Lalwani Show.

Virendra revealed that Vinod underwent rehab for ten days and a complete medical check-up, including brain scans and urine tests. "The results were fine; there weren't too many issues, but since he couldn't walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people to pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support," he added.

Beyond his health struggles, Kambli is also dealing with financial difficulties. His wife, Andrea Hewitt, recently admitted that she had thought about separation but chose to stand by him through this difficult period, underscoring the family's determination to support him.

Once considered the next big star in Indian cricket after his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli's journey has taken a difficult turn in recent years. Now, as he continues his slow path to recovery, his family remains hopeful that the prayers and goodwill of fans will help the former cricketer regain strength.