Cricket Vinoo Mankad Trophy Points Table: Elite Group Standings, Qualified Teams, Knockout Schedule By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 17:21 [IST]

The Vinoo Mankad Elite Trophy 2025 is a prestigious domestic cricket tournament in India, showcasing the best young talent in the under-19 category.

It features elite group matches spread across multiple venues, including Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium (Lahli), Gurugram Cricket Ground, Sehwag International School (Jhajjar), JSCA Stadium Complex (Ranchi), and others. The tournament has five elite groups (A to E) where teams compete in a round-robin format to secure points and improve their net run rate for qualification to the knockout stages.

The trophy is named after the legendary cricketer Vinoo Mankad and serves as a crucial platform for young Indian cricketers to gain competitive experience and showcase their skills to selectors and fans. Consisting of 84 matches in the elite groups alone, this tournament offers exciting matches daily, from early October onwards, with matches typically starting in the morning to provide a full day of competitive cricket.

Elite Group A

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Gujarat 5 5 0 0 0 20 2.049 2 Odisha 5 4 1 0 0 16 0.868 3 Vidarbha 5 3 2 0 0 12 0.204 4 Baroda 5 2 3 0 0 8 -1.322 5 Goa 5 1 4 0 0 4 -0.546 6 Andhra 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.098

Elite Group B

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Bengal 5 4 1 0 0 16 1.062 2 Saurashtra 5 3 1 0 1 14 0.684 3 Madhya Pradesh 5 3 1 0 1 14 0.301 4 Kerala 5 3 2 0 0 12 -0.137 5 Haryana 5 1 4 0 0 4 0.451 6 Bihar 5 0 5 0 0 0 -2.470

Elite Group C

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Mumbai 5 4 1 0 0 16 0.601 2 Tamil Nadu 5 3 2 0 0 12 0.897 3 Uttarakhand 5 3 2 0 0 12 0.050 4 Jharkhand 5 3 2 0 0 12 -0.051 5 J & K 5 2 3 0 0 8 0.090 6 Pondicherry 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.692

Elite Group D

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Hyderabad 5 4 1 0 0 16 3.179 2 Karnataka 5 4 1 0 0 16 1.028 3 Chhattisgarh 5 3 2 0 0 12 1.268 4 Chandigarh 5 3 2 0 0 12 -0.097 5 Himachal Pradesh 5 1 4 0 0 4 -1.031 6 Tripura 5 0 5 0 0 0 -3.462

Elite Group E

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 Punjab 5 5 0 0 0 20 2.177 2 Rajasthan 5 4 1 0 0 16 0.349 3 Uttar Pradesh 5 2 3 0 0 8 -0.056 4 Maharashtra 5 2 3 0 0 8 -0.454 5 Delhi 5 1 4 0 0 4 -1.117 6 Assam 5 1 4 0 0 4 -0.741

Vinoo Mankad Trophy Knockouts

10 teams have advanced to the knockout stages of the competition. The top five of each group and the best 2nd placed team have directly qualified for the quarterfinals. On the other hand, the four other 2nd placed teams are set to play pre-quarterfinals and two teams from them will advance to the Last 8 of the competition. All of the knockout matches will be played in Rajkot.

Gujarat, Bengal, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Punjab are through the quarterfinals as Group Winners, while Karnataka has advanced as the best 2nd placed team.

Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra and Odisha will play in the pre-quarters, which will be played on October 25.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy Knockouts Schedule

Pre-QuarterFinals - October 25

Quarterfinals - October 27, October 28

Semifinals - October 30

Final - November 1