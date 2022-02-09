Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reveal why they are following a meat-free diet

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Kohli along with his better-half could be seen speaking about their decision. Anushka said, "Virat and I keep talking about how we can make a better impact on the planet, and make it a better place for future generations."

Kohli nodded in agreement and added, "One of the aspects which we have changed is adopting a plant-forward diet, which means not consuming any meat at all."

"And that is not only because we are animal lovers, but also because of the impact meat consumption has on the planet," Anushka added further.

The couple went on claiming that they have now made good on their promise by investing in and becoming brand ambassadors of the plant-based meat pioneer brand Blue Tribe Food. "It's a way to satisfy our cravings, without the impact," concluded Virat Kohli.

The video post's caption read, "Virat and I are thrilled to join the #PlanetFriendlyTribe 💙🌏☘️ We believe that all of us have the power to protect our planet. And every little choice we make matters. Being total foodies, we love the fact that @bluetribeofficial's Plant-based Meat lets us relish the experience of eating products that taste like meat, without the impact on the environment. Making it a palate-friendly as well as a planet-friendly alternative."

In 2019, the right-handed batsman from Delhi announced turning vegan and busted the myth that eating animal products is essential for athletes. Ever since he turned vegan, Kohli has consistently encouraged others to shun the consumption of animal protein. Kohli declared that he was amazed by the Netflix documentary 'The Game Changers' and decided to go green.