Virat Kohli announces stepping down as T20I captain after T20 WC; Twitterati salute his legacy

The India captain took to his Twitter handle to post a statement and stated the decision was taken after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma as well as the selectors. Kohli, in his statement, also announced that he has informed the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

BREAKING: Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Kohli - who took over as Team India captain in the limited-overs format in 2017 - has so far led the Indian cricket team in the T20Is in 45 games. India registered 27 wins and lost 14 games under Kohli's leadership. Two games ended in a tie and as many games ended in no result.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

"After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October.

"I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," Kohli's statement read.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kohli's announcement:

Virat's intensity was insane. I had thought he would give up the captaincy of #RCB which would give him two months off as leader. Hopefully this can give his mind the rest it needs and who knows, find him another peak as a T20 batsman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2021

Virat as captain in T20Is:

Win-loss record: 29 wins, 14 losses, 2 NR

Batting record: 1502 runs, Avg 48.45, SR 143.18



Among all captains of major teams with 25+ games:

-only two have better win-percentage than Virat's 64.44

-no one has better average than Virat.#ViratKohli https://t.co/9bz36cXIKo — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 16, 2021

King #Kohli @imVkohli announces that he'll step down as the Indian T20i captain after this #T20WorldCup. He'll continue as the Indian captain for the Test & ODI formats 👍 #ViratKohli — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 16, 2021

Thanks @imVKohli for your contribution as the #TeamIndia captain. As a young talent the focus and determination you have showed as the captain is unmatched. The most impressive aspect was the way of maintaining balance between captaincy and individual performance. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2021

Not entirely unexpected. Many Stories swirling around, pressure was building up. whether Kohli felt he was being pushed into a corner and played this hand I don’t know but good decision all things considered. Reduced burden on him and gives team a fresh mind to lead https://t.co/GeVoEO3AVu — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 16, 2021

For those questioning his batting form in T20Is, he still averages 52 with a strike rate of 140. I think there's a communication gap between BCCI and Virat. The timing of this decision isn't gonna favour anyone.#ViratKohli #captaincy #BCCI https://t.co/xeHIVPReCR — Antariksh Johri (@AntarikshJohri) September 16, 2021

Big heart. No captain who's won series in nz sa aus eng wi ind would ever step down



Amazing team man, good decision considering workload issues — Dhruv (@RogueRook81) September 16, 2021

Under Virat Kohli leadership, India Won T20 series in SA, England, NZ, ENG and AUS. 65% Success rate 💯



Greatest T20I captains of all time. #ViratKohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/mQIvoLcH43 — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) September 16, 2021