Virat Kohli announces stepping down as T20I captain after T20 WC; Twitterati salute his legacy

By

New Delhi, Sep 16: Virat Kohli on Thursday (September 16) stunned the cricketing world as he announced stepping down as the captain of the T20I side after the T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled in October.

The India captain took to his Twitter handle to post a statement and stated the decision was taken after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma as well as the selectors. Kohli, in his statement, also announced that he has informed the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli - who took over as Team India captain in the limited-overs format in 2017 - has so far led the Indian cricket team in the T20Is in 45 games. India registered 27 wins and lost 14 games under Kohli's leadership. Two games ended in a tie and as many games ended in no result.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

"After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October.

"I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," Kohli's statement read.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kohli's announcement:

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 18:53 [IST]
