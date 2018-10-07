Virat Kohli appeals BCCI to allow WAGs for full overseas tour; no immediate decision

As per an Indian Express report, the Indian captain initially raised the issue with a top BCCI official who in turn conveyed the team's request to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji.

The report further quoted the sources as saying that the CoA has now asked Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam to make a formal request to change the rule but that they would not be taking a decision any time soon. Since this will require a shift in the BCCI's stance, the CoA is expected to postpone the decision to a time when the new BCCI body will be in place.

"The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team," a source was quoted as saying.

"Yes he (Virat) had requested, but we are not going to take any decision soon. We have said that we will leave it to the new office bearers. The policy will not change now," ANI tweeted CoA sources as quoting.

Earlier this year, the board had allowed the wives and girlfriends of cricketers to stay their partners for a period of two weeks on overseas tours.

Team India are presently engaged in a home series against West Indies and their next overseas assignment will begin in November when they'll be leaving for a Test series against Australia.