VVS Laxman praises Virat Kohli for taking MS Dhoni's valuable inputs without any ego

New Delhi, Oct 27: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels the egoless relationship between skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor MS Dhoni will help the team in going forward to 2019 World Cup.

Both Kohli and Dhoni share a good rapport with each other and one often sees the Delhi-lad rushing towards the wicket-keeper for his vital inputs during the game.

Ever since Dhoni stepped down as the ODI skipper to make way for Kohli to lead India across all formats, the team has done well.

India have been a force to reckon with under Kohli's leadership and Dhoni's presence on the field has done the balancing act for he's always calm and composed and eases a naturally aggressive skipper's nerves in crunch situations.

Laxman, the cricketer-turned-commentator, feels the mutual respect between Kohli and Dhoni is a great thing and will take Indian cricket forward. A video clip of Dhoni calling Kohli as 'Cheeku' during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Pune is winning over the hearts of fans.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, Dhoni could be heard advising Kohli to adjust field positions and the skipper is reacting as per the former's suggestions.

Highlighting the healthy relationship between the two, Laxman, during the post-match show, said, "It is not only a brilliant moment of today's game (in Pune on Wednesday) but it has been a brilliant moment from the day Virat Kohli became the captain in the ODI format. It is so good to see the rapport between Kohli and Dhoni. He has got the advantage of being a wicket-keeper, who has got the best view of the angles as far as field placements are concerned."

"Without having any ego, Kohli approaches Dhoni and that is a credit to Kohli. Dhoni has an abundance of knowledge and experience, above that he has got so much of respect, so Kohli depends a lot on Dhoni. This relationship will help India, going forward to 2019 World Cup. Dhoni is a mentor of the India team," the stylish Hyderabadi cricketer added.