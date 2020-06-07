Virat Kohli asks fans to caption his video, fans come up with hilarious response

View this post on Instagram Caption this! 💭 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh commented, "Nice edit" on the Instagram post, Youtuber Bhuvan Bam commented, "Corona capturing everyone who're roaming outside without masks."

Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks.. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 7, 2020

While Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu came up with an amusing caption: "Feeling low? Pick yourself up and RUN!!"

Only I can be the best version of myself!! — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) June 7, 2020

Ye sunne ke bad Rohit calling to virat and saying👇😂 pic.twitter.com/vonJa6pn8N — भानुप्रताप सिंह (@1998Rishu) June 7, 2020

The caption is this pic.twitter.com/u6nPg4Td8I — ATS 005 (@SajuAalok) June 7, 2020

Recently, Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown.

The cricketing superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.