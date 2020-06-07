Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli asks fans to caption his video, fans come up with hilarious response

By
Virat Kohli asks fans to caption his video, fans come up with hilarious response

Mumbai, June 7: India captain Virat Kohli seems to be missing going out on the field and begin training. The 31-year-old cricketer shared an edited video of himself on Twitter and Instagram in which he could be seen running. The India cricketer asked the fans to caption it and they came up with a hilarious response.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this! 💭

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh commented, "Nice edit" on the Instagram post, Youtuber Bhuvan Bam commented, "Corona capturing everyone who're roaming outside without masks."

While Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu came up with an amusing caption: "Feeling low? Pick yourself up and RUN!!"

Recently, Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown.

The cricketing superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by 'Attain' during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG's Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 16:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue