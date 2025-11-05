Why did Pratika Rawal not get Winner's Medal for India in Women's World Cup?

Cricket Virat Kohli’s ODI Record in SENA Nations: How The Batting Maestro Conquered World’s Toughest ODI Pitches By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 1:38 [IST]

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game in the modern era, has been bestowed with superlatives such as 'King’, 'Chase Master’, and 'Run Machine’ during his career spanning more than 16 years in international cricket. The heartthrob of this cricket-obsessed nation called India has turned 36 today (November 5, 2025).

On a day when the immensely talented right-handed batter turns a year wiser, it's only fitting to celebrate his legacy and immense contribution to world cricket.

The Delhi-lad - who now represents India in only one format, ODIs - didn’t have the best outing in the recently concluded series in Australia, where he registered two consecutive ducks for the first time in his ODI career, before bouncing back with an unbeaten 74* off 81 balls to guide India to a commanding win in Sydney.

As Kohli prepares for his return in the upcoming home ODI series against South Africa later this month, fans eagerly await another masterclass from one of the most complete batters of the generation. While we celebrate his greatness, it’s worth revisiting the impact and consistency that have defined his ODI career, especially in the toughest cricketing conditions, the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Kohli’s ODI Record Across SENA Nations (as of November 5, 2025)

Across these four nations, Kohli has scored 4,339 runs in 98 matches at an average of 57.2, with 10 centuries and 29 fifties.

In Australia (2012–2025)

In 32 ODIs in Australia, Kohli has amassed 1,401 runs at an average of 50.03, with 5 centuries and 7 fifties. His unbeaten 133* at Hobart (2012) remains one of the most iconic ODI innings by an Indian abroad.

In England (2011–2022)

In England, across 33 ODIs, he has scored 1,349 runs at 51.88, including 1 century and 12 fifties. His 107 at Cardiff (2011) announced his arrival as a dependable overseas performer.

In New Zealand (2014–2020)

In New Zealand, Kohli has 596 runs in 13 innings at 49.66, with 1 century (123 at Napier, 2014) and 4 fifties. His composure in challenging conditions has anchored several Indian innings.

In South Africa (2009–2022)

Kohli’s record in South Africa is outstanding. In 20 matches he has scored 993 runs at an average of 76.38, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties. His 2018 series (558 runs in six matches) remains one of the most prolific away performances.

Kohli’s ODI Record in SENA Countries Country Span Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Highest Australia 2012–2025 32 1,401 50.03 5 7 133* (Hobart, 2012) England 2011–2022 33 1,349 51.88 1 12 107 (Cardiff, 2011) New Zealand 2014–2020 13 596 49.66 1 4 123 (Napier, 2014) South Africa 2009–2022 20 993 76.38 3 6 160* (Cape Town, 2018) Total (SENA) 98 4,339 57.2 10 29 —

A Legacy Carved Across Continents

Across continents and conditions, Kohli’s career has been a masterclass in adaptability, discipline, and hunger. With 14,255 ODI runs and 51 centuries, his record speaks not only of skill but of longevity and unrelenting drive. Performing consistently in SENA nations, often considered the toughest challenge for subcontinent batters, has been the ultimate validation of his greatness.