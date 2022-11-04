Virat Kohli birthday: Star Sports plans exclusive shows to celebrate King Kohli's 34th birthday

The Star Sports Network - which is the official broadcaster of the ongoing T20 WC - have lined up a whole list of shows to celebrate the star cricketer's 34th birthday. From Cricket Countdown T20 WC, VIRAT@71, Virat Heart To Heart, Mission Melbourne and The Kings Hour/Sabse Virat Paari, fans can get a chance to look back at what has been a stellar career by the batting maestro only on Star Sports Network.

On the occasion of Kohli's birthday, Star Sports looks back at what truly makes Virat Kohli special, from his impeccable leadership qualities, his charisma on and off the pitch and his performances on the field with the bat. His performances over the years have not only won the hearts of a billion Indians but have gained him plaudits from all across the world.

Kohli, through his performances with the bat, has gained a global audience who are die-hard fans. His rapport with both young and senior teammates has led him to be one of the most approachable individuals in the Indian team and his motto of leading by example has been a motivation to all.

Recent performances have brought back to life what a dangerous batsman he is and even in the latter stages of his career, Virat still reminds us of why he has been crowned 'King Kohli'. Be it his performances against Afghanistan, where he ended his century drought or almost single-handedly leading India to victory against Pakistan in the campaign opener of the ICC T20 World Cup, Kohli has shown us that he has still a lot more in the tank and there is still plenty more to come.

Programming Line-up:

1. Cricket Countdown T20 WC 2022 Ep #8 (features 5 min Virat Bday Spl): 8:00 AM @ Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First

2. VIRAT@71 2022 Ep#1: 8:30 AM @ Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First

3. Virat Heart To Heart Ep#2 + Virat Heart To Heart Ep#3/ Virat Dil Se Ep#2+3: 9:00 AM @ Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First

4. Mission Melbourne Ep#3: 10:00 AM @ Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First

5. The Kings Hour/Sabse Virat Paari: 11:30 AM @ Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First

6. Follow The Blues - Virat Special: 6 PM approx (Post live coverage of ICC Men's T20 WC) @ Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First.