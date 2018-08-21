Watch: Virat Kohli blows a flying kiss to wife Anushka Sharma after slamming 23rd Test century

Kohli, who missed out on a well-deserved ton in the first innings after falling for 97, didn't let the opportunity slip away from his hands in the second innings and top-scored with 103. Kohli's second hundred of the tour arrived with a four shortly after a thick edge flew through Keaton Jennings' hands at gully.

After completing his career's 23rd Test ton, Kohli celebrated it in style and blew a kiss towards his actor wife Anushka Sharma, who was cheering for the Indian batting mainstay from the stands. As the camera panned towards Anushka she was seen cheering in the stands and returned the favour to her husband's lovely gesture.

A couple of days back, Kohli completed his 10 years in international cricket and the 29-year-old batsman has touched quite a few milestones already. So far he has slammed 58 international centuries.

We have all gotten so used to Virat Kohli scoring 100’s. Have a feeling he will cherish this one a lot once we win this Test match. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 20, 2018

It was his top-class knock and valuable partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings which helped India bounce back in the series as the tourists scored 352 for seven before declaring their innings.

Kohli began the day at the crease and contributed to a 113-run, 289-ball stand for the third wicket with Pujara (72). The two India batsmen reached their respective half-centuries with singles in successive overs and continued beyond lunch before the partnership was finally ended as Pujara was caught by Alastair Cook off Ben Stokes.

England now face a duanting task of chasing 521 and clinching this series. The hosts would rely on veteran Alastair Cook and skipper Joe Root to score big defeat India.

At the end of days play England reached 23/0 after 9 overs were bowled. They now require 498 more runs to win this game as a minimum 180 overs are still left.