Virat Kohli breaks Sir Don Bradman's record as Test captain; becomes first Indian skipper to 40 international tons

Second-fastest Indian to 26 tons in Test
Tendulkar - who owns the record of hitting most number of Test centuries i.e. 51 - took 136 innings to get to his 26th ton while Kohli took 138 innings to this milestone.
Fewest innings to 26 Test 100s:
69 Don Bradman
121 Steve Smith
136 Sachin Tendulkar
138 Virat Kohli
144 Sunil Gavaskar
145 Matthew Hayden
40 international tons
With that ton in Pune, Kohli completed 40 international centuries and became the only Indian to this milestone. He's only behind former Australia captain Rick Ponting's record of 41 international tons, which is the most by any captain. Ponting slammed 19 tons in Tests and 22 in ODIs as the captain of Australian side.
Equals another Ponting record as captain
In Test cricket, the 30-year-old has slammed 19 tons as captain and to equal Ponting. He's now only behind former South Africa captain Graeme Smith's world record of 25 Test centuries as a captain.
Goes past the 'Don'
After completing his 150 against the Proteas in Pune, Kohli also surpassed Sir Don Bradman's major record in Tests. Kohli now has 9 150-plus scores in the longer format of the game while Don Bradman had played 150-plus innings on 8 such occasions.