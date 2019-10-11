Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli breaks Sir Don Bradman's record as Test captain; becomes first Indian skipper to 40 international tons

By
Virat Kohli breaks Sir Don Bradmans record as Test captain; becomes first Indian skipper to 40 international tons

Pune, Oct 11: India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli ended a drought of 10 innings to slam his first Test century in the year 2019 after getting into the triple-figure mark on day two of Pune Test against South Africa on Friday (October 11). The last time a hundred came from the bat of the Indian swashbuckler was at Perth in December 2018.

Kohli went on to convert his century into a double hundred and entered slammed his seventh 200-plus total in the longer format of the game. This is

With this, Kohli equalled Australia star batsman Steve Smith to complete 26th Test century and second fastest Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to this milestone.

Read in Telugu

Virat Kohli scores his 26th Test century against South Africa, equals Steve Smith

Kohli has slammed 21 tons in ODIs as captain of the Indian Cricket Team while in the longer format of the game he has notched up 19 centuries. The 30-year-old swashbuckler is yet to score a century in the T20Is.

Second-fastest Indian to 26 tons in Test

Second-fastest Indian to 26 tons in Test

Tendulkar - who owns the record of hitting most number of Test centuries i.e. 51 - took 136 innings to get to his 26th ton while Kohli took 138 innings to this milestone.

Fewest innings to 26 Test 100s:

69 Don Bradman

121 Steve Smith

136 Sachin Tendulkar

138 Virat Kohli

144 Sunil Gavaskar

145 Matthew Hayden

40 international tons

40 international tons

With that ton in Pune, Kohli completed 40 international centuries and became the only Indian to this milestone. He's only behind former Australia captain Rick Ponting's record of 41 international tons, which is the most by any captain. Ponting slammed 19 tons in Tests and 22 in ODIs as the captain of Australian side.

Equals another Ponting record as captain

Equals another Ponting record as captain

In Test cricket, the 30-year-old has slammed 19 tons as captain and to equal Ponting. He's now only behind former South Africa captain Graeme Smith's world record of 25 Test centuries as a captain.

Goes past the 'Don'

After completing his 150 against the Proteas in Pune, Kohli also surpassed Sir Don Bradman's major record in Tests. Kohli now has 9 150-plus scores in the longer format of the game while Don Bradman had played 150-plus innings on 8 such occasions.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 601/5 (156.3) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue