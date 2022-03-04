Virat Kohli completes 8000 runs in Test cricket; 6th Indian batsman to achieve the feat, see full list

His milestone came against Sri Lanka in the first Test match here at the PCA IS Bindra stadium.

Virat Kohli joins legends like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,586) who amassed 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket for India.

Virat Kohli has struck 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries en route to his 8,000 runs in the longer format of the game with the highest score of 254 not out. Kohli started the match at 7926 runs at an average of 50.3, but could not kick on and make hundred as he was out for 45.

Earlier, Kohli, who is playing his 100th Test match on Friday, said that the upcoming generations would be happy that he achieved the landmark in the 'purest format'.

Kohli achieved this feat in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Friday, here in Mohali, Punjab.

The Indian batter was felicitated by the head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the play where Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present.

"It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up," said Dravid.

Expressing happiness over this achievement, Kohli said, "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well.

“In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format,” he added.