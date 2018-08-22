Virat Kohli dedicates the Trent Bridge win to Kerala flood victims

"First and foremost, we as a team want to dedicate the victory to the flood victims back home in Kerala. People are going through a lot, and this is the least we can do," said Kohli in the post-match presentation exuding a thoughtful nature.

India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test after they lost the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's to trail 0-2. Now, the series margin stands at 2-1 and the fourth Test will be held at Aegeas Bowl, Southampton from August 30. And it's likely that Bhuvneshwar Kumar available for selection pending his fitness and that will only reinforce the pace department of India.

The unprecedented Kerala flood has claimed more than 370 lives and nearly 8 lakh people are still in relief camps across the state. The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, said the rainfall intensity in the state will reduce in the next 2-3 days. Officials, for their part, said that all the marooned people are likely to be rescued in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, The Centre released Rs 600 crore to flood-hit Kerala and decided to waive customs duty and GST on the relief materials being imported for the affected people in the state.

The announcement came following a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which met for the sixth consecutive day.

The central assistance of Rs 500 crore as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rs 100 crore announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for flood affected Kerala has been released to the Government of Kerala , an official spokesperson said.