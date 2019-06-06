Virat Kohli fined in Gurugram for using drinking water to wash cars at his residence

However, there is a disappointment for the 30-year-old from India as he's been challaned in Gurugram for using drinking water to wash cars.

It were his domestic helps who were flouting the rule while washing the cars with drinking water at the cricketer's DLF Phase-1 based residence in Gurugram. The Municipal Corporation Officers arrived and fined them with Rs 500.

The Municipal Corporation issued a challan in the name of Kohli's domestic help Deepak and even fined him.

One of the residents in the neighbourhood informed media persons, "There are more than half a dozen cars at the cricketer's house and these cars are washed on a regular basis using pipes which wastes hundreds of litre of drinking water. The neighbours even urged the domestic helps to save water and use water in the buckets to prevent wastage of water but to no avail."

The Municipal officials informed that they recieved complaints from several neighbours following which they arrived at the site and challaned the Indian captain's domestic help Deepak for flouting the rules.

Due to severe heat condition in North India there is acute water shortage in several parts of Gurugram and the DLF Phase-1 also facing scarcity of potable water. The officials informed that Kohli's residence wasn't the only house which was challaned. Some ten other houses were fined by the Municipal Corporation for flouting the norms.

Kohli is a resident of Gurugram and the 30-year-old casted his vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in the city.