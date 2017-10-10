2nd T20I: Virat Kohli records first T20I duck in 52nd India appearance

Guwahati, Oct 10: India captain Virat Kohli recorded his first duck in 52 Twenty20 internationals when he was dismissed against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday (October 10).

Prior to the match Kohli averaged 54.57 but was unable to get a run on the board as he fell to Jason Behrendorff in the opening over.

The 28-year-old feathered an in-swinging delivery from Behrendorff that looped up off his pad and was caught by the left-armer as he rushed forward.

It was the seamer's second wicket and came off just the sixth delivery of the match in a phenomenal start for the tourists, who were looking to level the three-match series.

0 - Virat Kohli has recorded his first ever duck for India in T20I cricket. Rarity. — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 10, 2017

Source: OPTA