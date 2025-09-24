Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

Cricket 'Virat Kohli gives a Gangster Vibe when he....': India pacer Ishant Sharma reminisces memories By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 16:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma recently gave a fascinating take on his longtime teammate Virat Kohli, describing him as a cricketer who carries an undeniable "gangster vibe" on the field.

Speaking on the Raj Shamani Podcast, Ishant reflected on how Kohli's presence immediately sets him apart, even among legends of the game.

Recalling his early years, Ishant said that at first he believed every senior cricketer carried that aura of greatness. But with experience, he realised only one person truly stood out.

"See, when I first started playing, I used to feel everyone had that vibe, everyone was a legend. Later on when I played, I felt that with just one person, Virat Kohli. He is one such player who gives off a complete Gangster vibe when he walks onto the pitch to play. He shows full authority, like he's saying, 'I've arrived on the pitch'," Ishant said at the podcast.

Ishant pointed out Kohli's remarkable mental toughness, sharing a personal memory of a Ranji Trophy match where Kohli turned up to bat despite the devastating loss of his father, Prem Kohli. For Ishant, that moment summed up his friend's determination and loyalty towards his team.

"His attitude was like that: I am here, I will get the job done. Nothing outside has affected his game. Whatever is happening outside, he knows that when he is on the field, he will score runs come what may. He has always been like that. Even if he has come back at 2 AM or 3 AM or batted overnight, the next day he would go out and score," Ishant remembered.

Ishant revealed that whether after late-night commitments or long travel, Kohli's mindset never wavered. Regardless of the circumstances, he would continue to produce performances of the highest quality-a trait that has defined his career from the start.

Along with mental resilience, Ishant also highlighted Kohli's physical preparation. He compared Kohli's fitness levels to football icons, noting that his conditioning not only enhanced his batting but also made him an elite fielder. According to Ishant, Kohli's ability to stay at peak performance levels gave him a decisive edge over his peers.

During an interview with MyKhel, Ishant also revealed the India stalwart hasn't changed a bit despite the stardom.

"With me, the kind of relationship we share, he(Virat) never changed for me. We've been playing together since U-17, so, you know, we are 36 now, I think he'll be 36 soon. So, we've been playing together for, I don't know, for even, you know, more than 10 years, 15 years. So, he hasn't changed for me. I can pick up my phone, call him anytime, he calls me anytime."