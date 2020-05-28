Virat Kohli has the best footwork, he brilliantly uses the crease: Priyam Garg

During a live chat on Helo App, Garg - who led India colts in this year's U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa - thanked Dravid for taking this initiative.

Dravid has been working on junior cricketers for a while, earlier as India U-19 and India A coach and now as NCA head. As of now, the legendary India batsman is helping the budding India A and U-19 cricketers to remain mentally fit amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Dravid understands that an uncertain period for cricketers could affect them mentally and ensuring the players do not feel low during these testing times.

During the live chat, Garg once again showed his fondness towards India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer said, "Kohli has the best footwork and he uses the crease very well. It's the good footwork and usage of the crease which helps a player succeed in his career."

The 19-year-old went on to recalled his gully cricket memories and revealed that he still plays one tip catch games in his neighbourhood. "I still play gully cricket and there we use the one tip catch rules. My highest gully cricket score is 85," he said.

During his previous live interaction on Helo, Garg hailed Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler and said he wants to face Mumbai Indians pacer on the cricket pitch to improve his batting skills.

Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2020 Auction and he too hopes that IPL 2020 - which has been postponed indefinitely - will be held later this year.