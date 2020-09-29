Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli: Hathras gangrape goes beyond cruelty, hope culprits brought to justice

By Pti

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29: India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday (September 29) hoped that justice would be done to the Hathras gangrape victim, who died of her injuries in Delhi, saying that the incident "goes beyond cruelty".

The 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14, was brought to a Delhi hospital on Monday for treatment but could not survive.

"What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki," Kohli, who is in the UAE for the ongoing IPL, tweeted.

The gangrape and the victim's death has sparked outrage and protests. All the four men alleged to have committed the crime have been arrested.

The young woman was left paralysed by the attack and her tongue was also cut when the accused attempted to strangle her, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir has stated.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
HYD 162/4 (20.0) vs DEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 11 September 29 2020, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Hyderabad
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 21:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More