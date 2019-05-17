Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli is constantly looking to improve, get better and reimagine his game: Rahul Dravid

By
Virat Kohli is constantly looking to improve, get better and reimagine his game: Rahul Dravid

New Delhi, May 17: Former India captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid lauded current India skipper Virat Kohli's leadership skills and illustrious career.

During a Star Sports, ReImagine Awards, the 46-year-old cricketer from Karnataka on Kohli's current form said, "He's constantly looking to improve, get better and reimagine his game."

Talking about the clash between India and arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, the coach of India A and Under-19 teams said, "When India meet Pakistan this time in England, we'll outmuscle them, hopefully." Team India will face Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford.

Dravid, who led Team India in the World Cup 2007 in West Indies, said all the contests in the quadrennial extravaganza in England will be a highscoring ones and teams that will pick up wickets in the middle overs will be successful.

"It will be a high-scoring World Cup but it's the teams who pick up wickets in the middle overs who'll have a higher chance of restricting the opposition and winning," he added further.

When asked about the top four teams in the World Cup, the legendary batsman believes apart from India, hosts England, defending champions Australia, and South Africa or Pakistan would make it to the semis.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 152/1 (24.0) vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 22:52 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue