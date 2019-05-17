Virat Kohli is constantly looking to improve, get better and reimagine his game: Rahul Dravid

During a Star Sports, ReImagine Awards, the 46-year-old cricketer from Karnataka on Kohli's current form said, "He's constantly looking to improve, get better and reimagine his game."

Talking about the clash between India and arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, the coach of India A and Under-19 teams said, "When India meet Pakistan this time in England, we'll outmuscle them, hopefully." Team India will face Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford.

Dravid, who led Team India in the World Cup 2007 in West Indies, said all the contests in the quadrennial extravaganza in England will be a highscoring ones and teams that will pick up wickets in the middle overs will be successful.

"It will be a high-scoring World Cup but it's the teams who pick up wickets in the middle overs who'll have a higher chance of restricting the opposition and winning," he added further.

When asked about the top four teams in the World Cup, the legendary batsman believes apart from India, hosts England, defending champions Australia, and South Africa or Pakistan would make it to the semis.