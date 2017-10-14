Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni bat left-handed as wet outfield plays spoilsport in Hyderabad - See pics

Hyderabad, Oct 14: Fans were left disappointed as the wet outfield at Hyderabad stadium played spoilsport and forced the deciding Twenty20 international between India and Australia to be called off without a ball being bowled on Friday (October 13).

3rd T20I washed out

The condition of the outfield was too bad for the match to be conducted and the series between the two teams ended in a tie.

According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.

Fans gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium as well as millions of fans glued to their television screens were left disappointed.

However, the Indian cricketers decided to provide a little bit of entertainment to the fans, who wanted to see their favourite stars in action against the Aussies.

As it became quite evident that the match is not going to be held, Virat Kohli and his boys took their bats and played left-handed. The crowd went behind their favourite stars as the latter tried to give them a little bit of entertainment.

Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya batted left-handed. Here are the images: