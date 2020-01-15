Cricket
Virat Kohli named captain of ICC Test, ODI teams of the Year

By
Virat Kohli named captain of ICC teams
Virat Kohli named captain of ICC teams

Bengaluru, January 15: India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on Wednesday (January 15) named captain of the International Cricket Council''s (ICC) ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No 1 batsman.

Apart from Kohli, there were four other Indians who were picked in the ICC's Test and ODI Teams of the Year.

While the Test team featured double-centurion Mayank Agarwal, opener Rohit Sharma, speedster Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav found a place in the ODI side.

The ICC Teams of the Year 2019:

ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
