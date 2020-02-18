Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, hits 50 million Instagram followers

Priyanka is close to Kohli with 49.9 million followers and Deepika has 44.1 million followers. However, Kohli too has a Bollywood connection he has married actor Anushka Sharma.

Kohli is currently in New Zealand leading the Indian team on a full-fledged tour. India under Kohli had made a historic 5-0 series sweep of the T20Is but lost the ODI series 0-3, their first bilateral ODI series whitewash since 1989.

However, India have a chance to make amends as they will enter a two-match Test series on February 21 with the first Test being scheduled at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Kohli is also the top-rated Test batsman, marginally ahead of Australian Steve Smith. With 869 points, Kohli is also the numero uno ODI batsman ahead of team-mate and Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who has 855 points.

Kohli and Team India have embarked on a journey to the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year and they are looking to add that elusive ICC trophy under Kohli's captaincy. Under Kohli, India had lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and crashed out in the semis in two successive 50-over World Cups in 2015 and 2019. During this period, India also failed to wrest title in the ICC T20 World Cup.