Virat Kohli reveals how Arun Jaitley encouraged him when his father passed away

'I had a special connection with Jaitley Ji'
Speaking on the occasion, Kohli said: "It is more special. It is happening at the same time as the stadium being named after Arun Jaitley Ji."
"I know Jaitley Ji as a person who came to my house and encouraged me when my father passed away. He also motivated me. So, I had a special connection with him. He was a very good person. So, it is a proud moment that both the things happened at the same time," he added.
Saw my father breathe his last: Kohli
"I was playing a four-day game at the time and was supposed to resume batting the next day when this (father passed) happened at 2:30 odd in the morning. We all woke up but had no idea what to do. I literally saw him breathe his last," Kohli had told Graham Bensinger in an interview.
Kohli was also present at the unveiling ceremony of a pavilion stand at the iconic stadium.
Amit Shah present at the occasion
DDCA president Rajat Sharma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the entire Indian team were present on the occasion.
"Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record," DDCA President Rajat Sharma said in his statement.
Youngest active cricketer to achieve the honour
Kohli became the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand named after him.
"I never thought that I will be honoured at a big stage like this. Thank you so much Rajat Sir and Amit Shah ji for doing the honours. Also, my team with whom I spend most of my time, a special group of people... It is a very proud moment for me and my whole family," thanked Kohli.