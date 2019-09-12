Cricket
DDCA officially renames Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after Arun Jaitley, unveils pavilion stand after Virat Kohli

By
New Delhi, Sep 12: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officially renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla after former Union Minister, late Arun Jaitley on Thursday (September 12). On this occasion, the DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand after India captain Virat Kohli.

The entire Indian cricket team was present at the unveiling ceremony, held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kohli was present at the venue with his wife Anushka Sharma and other family members.

"Arun Jaitleyji always told me to learn from Amit Shahji and Virat Kohli on how to turn defeat into a victory. We will open two academies in Delhi where players from the economically weaker background will get free training. Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag have agreed to help in this endeavour," DDCA president Rajat Sharma said at the event.

"When I decided to name a stand in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitleyji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket," Sharma said at the gathering.

The DDCA president also informed that they will provide free medical insurance to current Delhi players and Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to former Delhi cricketers.

He also said that the occasion also presents DDCA with the opportunity to honour Kohli, who recently logged maximum Test wins as captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.

Former Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore, said, "Both Virat and Arun Jaitleyji are inspirational figures in Delhi and Indian cricket. Naming the stadium and the stand is a step in the right direction." "Virat is a special player and he deserves this kind of recognition. To be actively playing and getting a stand in his name is a great feeling," said former India captain and ex-Delhi Ranji Team coach Ajay Jadeja.

"Arun Jaitleyji was president for 14 years and I was vice president. He was our friend, guide. Whenever we needed direction, we would help us. The biggest help he did was to rebuild the Kotla stadium. So befitting to name it in his honour," said former India cricketer and DDCA member Chetan Chauhan.

Former India captain Kapil Dev also lauded DDCA's gesture and said, "Wonderful to have a stand in the name of Virat. And whatever DDCA does for Arun Jaitley is not enough given his contribution."

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 20:37 [IST]
