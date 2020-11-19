India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh says, "Kohli's absence will provide an opportunity to Rahul, Pujara to step-up"

Kohli will be combing back from Australia after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma to welcome their first child in January 2021. Many believe that Kohli's absence from the remainder of the 4-Test series will render the Indian side weak for the Indian captain is team's batting mainstay.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh agreed that Team India will miss their aggressive captain on and off the field Down Under but it will also present an opportunity to the senior players and the youngsters to step in.

"Virat Kohli is coming back after the first Test but this opens the window of opportunity for someone like KL Rahul, who is coming back in the Test team. Virat Kohli is a big player and he has scored runs whenever he has toured Australia, his absence will be missed but this is an opportunity for players to step in.

"Virat Kohli's absence should be seen in this manner. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara are big players and they have an opportunity to prove themselves. If Rohit Sharma opens in a Test match in Australia, it's a big thing in itself. I think Team India has it in them but the fact that Virat Kohli is there or not should be forgotten. The team should just remember that they are in Australia to win and repeat what they did the last time," the Turbanator told Aaj Tak.

During the previous tour of Australia Pujara - not Kohli - was the leading run-scorer for Team India and played a pivotal role in their team's first Test series triumph Down Under. Pujara had scored 521 runs against the Aussies which was 239 runs more runs than Kohli.