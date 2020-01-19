Cricket
Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to become fastest to 5000 ODI runs as captain

By
Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni become fastest to 5000 ODI runs as captain

Bengaluru, January 19: India captain Virat Kohli surpassed his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest batsman to 5000 one-day international runs.

The aggressive right-handed batsman completed the milestone in the third and deciding ODI against Australia on Sunday (January 19). Kohli, who took over the captaincy in January 2017, completed in just 82 innings to leapfrog MS Dhoni, who took 127 innings.

Prior to Kohli, Dhoni was the fastest to this club while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting touched the milestone in 131 innings.

Earlier in the day, Kohli's deputy in the limited-overs, Rohit Sharma, became the third-fastest to 9000 ODI runs. Rohit reached the milestone in the first over of India's chase with a double.

Rohit took 217 innings to reach the landmark while his skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9000 runs with 194 innings. AB de Villiers is the second fastest, having reached there in 208 innings.

Besides Rohit and Kohli, the other Indians who have crossed the 9000-run mark are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599) and Mohammed Azharuddin (9,378).

Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 19:44 [IST]
