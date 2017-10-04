Virat Kohli talks about his nickname 'Cheeku', relation with Anushka Sharma in chat with Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Oct 4: India skipper Virat Kohli would soon be seen in a television interview with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

This will be the first time when the Indian batting sensation will be interviewed by an ace actor and the fans will get an opportunity to see two perfectionists together on their television screen.

The chat show was shot at a studio in Mumbai's Film City and will be aired on Diwali. The interview is Khan's plan to promote his upcoming Bollywood film 'Secret Superstar'.

However, the 28-year-old cricketer opened up about his relationship with his actor girlfriend Anushka Sharma and about his nickname 'Cheeku' amongst other things.

A report published in The Indian Express quoted one of the attendees as saying, "Kohli revealed his relationship with Anushka, on his cricket, other members of the Indian cricket too made an appearance to talk about the skipper."

Talking about his relationship with Anushka, Kohli reportedly said he loves her honesty and caring nature. The flamboyant cricketer has admitted that she has improved him as a better person.

"I love that she's honest and always caring. I don't hate but one thing I dislike is that she's always 5-7 minutes late. She's been with me throughout and we have a great understanding. She's improved me as a person in last 3-4 years that we've been together.

When enquired about the reason for his nickname Cheeku, the Delhi-boy revealed he had a haircut during his Under-17 days, due to which his ears looked big and his friends started teasing him as 'Cheeku' (rabbit). This nickname was later popularised by skipper MS Dhoni when he became a part of the Indian team.

Apparently, Kohli's teammate KL Rahul was also invited to the chat show and the Karnataka batsman revealed good and bad qualities of his skipper.

"His good quality is his fitness, improvement in his game and he's more responsible."

"Bad quality: He likes to show off, roams shirtless in the changing room, and always on the phone."

Aamir Khan is Kohli's favourite Bollywood actor. When the actor asked the cricketer which of his movies did he like, Kohli responded, "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 3 Idiots and yes PK as well. (To which Aamir responded: Haan woh toh pasand aayegi hi! (Ofcourse you would like that movie!)."