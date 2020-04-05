Cricket
Let's show the world, we stand as one: Virat Kohli urges people to join PM Modi's #9pm9minute appeal

By
New Delhi, April 5: India captain Virat Kohli too joined his teammates to request fellow citizens to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm and illuminate home and surroundings with candles and lamps, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kohli - who is in a self-isolation at his Mumbai residence with his actor wife Anushka Sharma - took to his Twitter handle to urge the people to join the fight against coronavirus.

On Sunday (April 5), Kohli tweeted, "The power of the stadium is in its fans.

The spirit of India is in its people.

Tonight 9 pm for 9min

Let's show the world, we stand as ONE.

Let's show our Health Warriors,

We stand behind them.

Team India - IGNITED."

With his message, Kohli joined the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya to extend their support to PM Modi's latest request.

"Let's shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness! Let's ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...We are with you @narendramodi ji," tweeted Pandya.

His friend and teammate KL Rahul tweeted, "5th April 9 pm for 9 min

Stand up! Light up!

Show us your roar, ignite the spirit of a billion hearts and throw this virus off our pitch without a hitch!

The spotlight is on you, together, we can win! @narendramodi @BCCI."

While Bumrah tweeted, "That feeling of every fan shining their phone's flashlight & bursting into applause & cheer when we deliver a knockout performance, is unparalleled! @BCCI

Team India, let's hit this virus out of the park!

April 5, 9 PM, 9 minutes

Show your support!@narendramodi."

Earlier on Friday (April 3), PM Modi urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
