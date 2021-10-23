Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Stats Comparison: Runs, Hundreds, Average in T20I, ODI, Test

People have already started comparing Azam to Kohli because of some fine numbers in the last two years, and have earmarked him to become a modern day great just like the Indian batting star.

It might be a little too early to compare Kohli, at 32, and Azam because, the Indian have already played a good number of matches over the last 13 years while the Pakistani, at 26, is still blooming as an international player.

It may be also argued that Babar has not consistently played against the big nations like England, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and India often and he also largely played in the UAE where the pitches are often one dimensional and do not pose that much challenge while on tour.

Whereas Kohli, has already scored truckload of runs across the globe and even in SENA nations the Indian captain has an impeccable record. Kohli has also handled the captaincy with ease since becoming India's Test skipper in December 2014 and in fact his numbers saw a massive leap after gaining the leadership role.

From overall, stats it is clear that Babar still has some way to reach where Kohli stands right now. But even in that scenario, their stats give for some interesting reading especially since the turn of 2019.

Let’s have a closer look at the numbers and try to decode the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam question.

1. Overall record

Virat Kohli: Test: 96; Runs: 7765; Avg: 51.10; 100: 27; 50: 27

ODI: 254; Runs: 12169; Avg: 59.07; 100: 43; 50: 62

T20I: 90; Runs: 3169; Avg: 52.65; 50: 28

Babar Azam: Tests: 31; Runs: 2167, Avg: 44.22; 100: 5; 50; 16.

ODI: 80; Runs: 3808; Avg: 56.83; 100: 13; 50: 17.

T20I: 51; Runs: 1940; Avg: 48.5; 100: 1, 50: 17.

2. Records since 2019, January

Virat Kohli: Test: 15; Runs: 900; Avg: 42.85; 100: 2, 50: 5.

ODI: 38; Runs: 1937; Avg: 55.34; 100: 5, 50: 14

T20I: 25; Runs: 992, Avg: 62; 50: 9.

Babar Azam: Test: 12; Runs: 1076; Avg: 59.77; 100: 4, 50: 6.

ODI: 26; Runs: 1541; Avg: 67; 100: 5; 50: 8.

T20I: 25; Runs: 909; Avg: 43.28; 100: 1, 50: 9.

3. Stats of Kohli in same matches as Babar

Virat Kohli: Test: 31: 2131; Avg: 41.78; 100: 8; 50: 9.

ODI: 80; Runs: 3079; Avg: 45.95; 100: 8; 50: 20.

T20I: 51; Runs: 1852; Avg: 54.47; 50: 17.

4. Kohli’s stats when he was Babar’s age (26).

Virat Kohli: Test: 33; Runs: 2547; Avg: 46.30; 100: 10; 50: 10.

ODI: 158; Runs: 6537; Avg: 51.47; 100: 22; 50: 33

T20I: 28; Runs: 972; Avg: 46.28; 50: 9.