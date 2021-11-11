Virat Kohli will soon retire from T20Is, continue plying his trade in IPL: Former Pakistan Cricketer

Kohli's decision to relinquish India captaincy from the shortest format of the game came as a surprise to many because the team was gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. But Kohli stunned all with his sudden decision.

With Team India's campaign at the T20 World Cup coming to an end early, the selectors announced the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home.

Kohli - who has been playing all three formats for India - was rested for the T20I series and will return for the Test series against the Blackcaps.

Ever since Kohli announced stepping down as the captain of the T20 side (both national and IPL) speculations are rife whether the explosive right-handed batsman will complete in the T20I format or not.

Now, former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has claimed that Kohli will bid adieu to the T20Is but continue playing franchise-based cricket in the Indian Premier Leagues (IPL). Ahmed claimed things are not going well with the Indian side and added this episode highlights a rift within the team.

"When a successful captain says he wants to leave the captaincy, it means all is not well in the dressing room. I see two groups existing in the Indian dressing room right now... the Mumbai and Delhi groups," Mushtaq said on the Geo News channel.

The legendary former spinner, who played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for Pakistan, went on adding that the 33-year-old will soon retire from T20Is.

"I think Kohli will soon retire from playing T20 internationals for his country although he will continue in the Indian Premier League. I think he has had his fill of this format.

"I think India flopped in the World Cup because of the IPL. I think their players after remaining for so long in a bio-secure bubble before the World Cup were jaded and tired," added Mushtaq.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also claimed that the Indian dressing room is divided in two camps, one that likes Kohli and the other is against the legendary batsman.