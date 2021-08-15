England fielder caught on camera stepping on ball: Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra ask if it's ball-tampering

During the second session of the Lord's Test, the TV cameras showed two England cricketers trying to stop the red Dukes with their foot and a fielder's get could be seen pressing the ball's stitches with the spikes of his shoes.

The incident caught the attention of former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra as the duo took to their Twitter handle and asked if English players have resorted to a new technique of tampering with the ball.

The image started trending on Twitter and fans started asking the ECB, BCCI, as well as the ICC, if it's some kind of ball-tampering that is allowed in the game.

Yeh kya ho raha hai.

Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures 😀 pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2021

England pacer Stuart Broad - who missed the match and the entire India series - came to the defence of his teammates and claimed it wasn't intentional. The right-arm quick went on explaining to a fan why the umpires didn't change the ball.

See my past comments. Watch the video. Of course it’s wasn’t. — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021

Depends If it was damaged? Exactly the same if it was hit into the stands. If it didn’t make a mark, why change it ? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021

However, no such development can be confirmed and the Indian team till now hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad. The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter has not escalated and the umpires didn't change the ball.

Meanwhile, the Indians reached 105/3 at the tea break on the penultimate day of the second Test with the tourists taking a lead of 78 runs over England. Pujara (29*) and Rahane (24*) showed grit and determination and ensured the tourists didn't lose any wicket in the entire session.

Both the batsmen - who are under fire for the lack of runs from their bat in the last 20 innings - weathered the storm after their top three batters were dismissed cheaply in the morning session.

India lost openers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli in quick succession. Mark Wood dismissed Rahul and Rohit, while Sam Curran got the big fish in Kohli and the hosts dominated the opening session.

At lunch break on the penultimate day of the match, India were 55 for the loss of three wickets and lead England by 29 runs after overhauling their slender 26-run lead.

Rahul and Rohit opened the innings for India on day four after England were bowled out for 391 in their first essay at the close of play on day three. The duo started batting cautiously and weathered the initial storm but Rahul became the first Indian wicket to perish as he nicked one bowled by Mark Wood.

Rahul - who scored a classy century in the first innings at Lord's - had scored five before he edged that one from Wood and was caught behind by Jos Buttler.

Rohit Sharma was then joined by underfire batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit - who scored a brilliant 83 in the first innings - threw his wicket away and added the pressure on his team. Rohit who was looking comfortable into the middle was dismissed by Wood while trying to hook the right-arm quick after having already dispatched the bowler for a maximum in that over.