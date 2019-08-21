Sehwag, Lara come together to launch The Selector App to revolutionise the game of cricket

Come September 1, when Pollard XI faces off against Bravo XI in Port of Spain, this an unprecedented, revolutionary concept called The Selector App will make its grand debut. This unique app launched in New Delhi today by brand ambassadors Virender Sehwag & Brian Lara promises to change the very way the sport is viewed all over the globe.

Through the Selector App, ardent fans of cricket will now be empowered with the responsibility of having a say in the match. Just by downloading the app, avid lovers of the game will get a chance to be a part of a revolution called the Fan Decision System (FDS).

"We are so passionate about our favourite teams and at times are left frustrated with decisions taken. This app not only gives fans the power to make their own team but to take decisions for them, as it's not fantasy cricket anymore, but reality," said Nalin Khaitan, Vice Chairman, Khaitan Holdings Group (KHG), who envisaged and conceptualized the app.

The swashbuckling Nawab of Najafgarh, Virender Sehwag won the hearts of millions of fans through his fiery batting. Sehwag will now try to bring the game closer to fans by being the very first Selector.

"This is a very, very unique app. Fans feel that there is no-one more knowledgeable than them when it comes to cricket. It is time to put that theory to the test. The Selector App can also help to make the game far more lively and exciting. This will surely take cricket watching and fan support to the next level that will set a benchmark for other sports to learn from," said Virender Sehwag.

The app has totally changed the concept of Fantasy games. By playing the Daily Quiz and winning credits, fans will now also get voting powers to make their own choices for their preferred teams in a wonderful amalgamation of fantasy and reality.

Cricket fans will be in for an added treat as cricket legend and brand ambassador Brian Lara will be available for selection as the fans will have to vote for a starting 11 in the first phase of voting. "Fans are one of the most important parts of cricket. How amazing is it that fans across the globe will be able to connect with the tactics of the game? I am looking forward to making a comeback and play in a match where fans will become such an integral part of the game," said Lara.

Talking about how this novel idea came about, Khaitan continued, "I had this same experience when India lost to Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and I felt helpless as a fan because there were certain strategies I wished the team implemented which could have changed the course of the match. We ultimately lost the game and it was then that The Selector was conceptualised."

When Pollard XI and Bravo XI, representing players from the Trinbago Knight Riders of the Caribbean Premier League, will lock horns for The Selector Fans Cup on September 1, it will start a new chapter in the history of the sport. For the very first time, the fans will be endowed with the ability to make decisions in the world's first "Fan-tactic" cricket match. The squads will have 15 players each out of which fans will get the opportunity to select the playing eleven for their chosen team. This first-of-its-kind match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1 as well.

"We are thrilled that our Knight Riders family will now get an opportunity to come closer like never before. We see a lot of potential in usage of technology for engaging with our fans. The Pollard XI vs Bravo XI clash will present cricket lovers with a wonderful chance to be a part of a history-making event and we look forward to their participation," said Mr. Venky Mysore, Director, Trinbago Knight Riders.

The app is now available on all app stores on Android and Apple stores as well. So start voting right away!

Steps to become The Selector:

● Download the app and choose the team you wish to lead after logging-in.

● As the selector, you get free credits to start with which give you the power to vote and make crucial decisions for your team and the match.

❖ Pick the starting XI from the squad.

❖ Choose the on-field Captain.

❖ On the match day, you get to call the toss, decide the batting order and make bowling changes in real-time to drive the course of the match.

● After the match, you get to choose the Man of the Match.

● Participate in the Daily Quiz to work your way through the leaderboard and earn exciting prizes.

● Refer The Selector app to build up your credits or redeem credit promo codes that you receive from your friends as referrals. You can also purchase credits when needed.

