Virender Sehwag comes up with witty responses as cricketing fraternity greets him on his 41st birthday

Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests for India and scored 8586 runs and smashed 23 centuries in the longer format. The right-handed batsman from Delhi still holds the record of posting highest Test score (319) for India. Sehwag has slammed two triple centuries and six double tons in Test cricket.

He has represented the country in 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs, with 219 being the highest. He was the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to slam a double century in ODIs. Sehwag has slammed 15 centuries in the 50-over format.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar led the cricketers to greet the Nawab of Najafgarh for turning a year wiser.

The BCCI was among the first to wish Sehwag and posted the highlights of Sehwag's 306, which he scored against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle to post a hilarious message for the cricketer. Sehwag then replied Vaughan in his witty style.

