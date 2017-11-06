Virender Sehwag enquires if Ross Taylor is eligible for Aadhaar card, gets clean bowled with reply

New Delhi, Nov 6: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been indulging in funny banter with former India cricketer Virender Sehwag ever since his arrival in India for the limited-overs series.

He might have returned to New Zealand after the ODI series but his hilarious interactions with Sehwag on social media and his experiments with Hindi are still on and the fans couldn't just stop giggling over them.

Ever since Sehwag started calling him 'Darji' (Hindi translation of Tailor), Taylor has been replying the former with his unique comments.

In a latest such banter, Taylor once again surprised fans with his Hindi skills and took to Instagram on Sunday (November 5) to share a picture of him sitting in front of a shut tailor shop after New Zealand defeated India in the 2nd T20I in Rajkot.

Taylor captioned the image,"@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ."

Impressed with Taylor's Hindi skills, Sehwag was quick to respond but with his unique pun and even tagged Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asking them if the New Zealand cricketer is eligible for an Aadhaar Card.

Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills. https://t.co/zm3YXJdhk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2017

"Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills," wrote Sehwag on his Twitter handle.

Surprisingly, UIDAI too responded to Sehwag's enquiry in a humourous manner and wrote, "Language no bar. Resident status is what matters."

How much ever fun one has, Government always has the last laugh :) https://t.co/mWNFDhosHW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2017

The Nawab of Najafgarh was impressed with UIDAI's response and said the government always has the last laugh.

New Zealand and India are indulged into a three-match T20I series which is equalled 1-1 at the moment. The third and deciding encounter will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Nov 7).