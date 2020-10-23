Rohit Sharma and David Warner: Virender Sehwag picks two names who can break Brian Lara's record of 400* in Tests

During his playing days, many believed that the right-handed batsman will be the one to break former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara's record of 400* against England.

Lara was the first batsman to slam maiden 400 in Test cricket against England in 2004 in Antigua. Lara's record of 400 in the longest format of the game is still intact as no other batsman has managed to breach that record.

Sehwag, however, believes that there are a couple of batsmen in the modern-day era who can very well break the West Indies great's record in Test.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, who is currently hosting his daily social media show, titled Viru ki Baithak, recently answered one of his fans' queries where he spoke about Lara's record.

Sehwag picked India's and Australia's star openers Rohit Sharma and David Warner as his favourites to break the rare record.

"If anyone can break this record of Lara, it is David Warner and Rohit Sharma. If Rohit Sharma has one and a half days according to them and they happen, then they can break these records," he said.

Both Rohit and Warner are known for playing big knocks in Test cricket. Rohit started opening for India in Tests from 2019 and has given some brilliant performances with the bat. While, Warner slammed a triple century against Pakistan at home last year and he could have easily

Sehwag scored two triple centuries for India - 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008, the later being the fastest triple century in Test cricket with 300 coming up off just 278 balls.