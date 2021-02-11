VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced

Bengaluru, Feb 11: The VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18th.
1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.
The Auction will start at 15:00 IST.
|
Base Price (INR)
|Total
|Indians
|Overseas
|
2 crore
|10
|2
|8
|
1.5 crore
|12
|-
|12
|
1 crore
|11
|2
|9
|
75 lacs
|15
|-
|15
|
50 lacs
|65
|13
|52
|
Franchise
|No of Players
|No of Overseas Players
|Total Money spent (Rs)
|
Salary cap available (Rs)
|
Available Slots
|
Overseas Slots
|
CSK
|18
|7
|62.1
|22.9
|7
|1
|
DC
|19
|6
|72.09
|12.9
|6
|2
|
KXIP
|16
|3
|31.8
|53.2
|9
|5
|
KKR
|17
|6
|74.25
|10.75
|8
|2
|
MI
|18
|4
|69.65
|15.35
|7
|4
|
RR
|17
|5
|50.15
|34.85
|8
|3
|
RCB
|12
|4
|49.1
|35.9
|13
|4
|
SRH
|22
|7
|74.25
|10.75
|3
|1
|
Total
|139
|42
|483.39
|196.6
|61
|22
Source: BCCI
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.