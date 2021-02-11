VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced

1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

The Auction will start at 15:00 IST.

List of capped players as per their base price

Base Price (INR) Total Indians Overseas 2 crore 10 2 8 1.5 crore 12 - 12 1 crore 11 2 9 75 lacs 15 - 15 50 lacs 65 13 52

VIVO IPL 2021/Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots

Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total Money spent (Rs) Salary cap available (Rs) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.1 22.9 7 1 DC 19 6 72.09 12.9 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.1 35.9 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.6 61 22

Source: BCCI