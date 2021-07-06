VVS Laxman reveals his first choice India XI for ODI series against Sri Lanka; excludes these players

The experts are discussing who will be the lucky elevens in the Dhawan-led side for a good show in Sri Lanka might also help these young guns to earn a spot in the ICC World T20 side, which will be picked up later this year.

Laxman has revealed his playing eleven for the ODIs and went with Prithvi Shaw as the opening partner for Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Shaw play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and understand each other's game pretty well.

Laxman picked Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 and believes the Mumbai Indians' top-order batsman will get to make his ODI debut during the tour. The legendary batsman chose Sanju Samson for no. 4, followed by Manish Pandey at no. 5. Laxman included all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya at no. 6 and no. 7.

Laxman, however, didn't include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, and Ishan Kishan in his playing XI. He picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar as the two pacers and the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the side.

Speaking on Star Sports, Laxman spoke on how Shikhar Dhawan will use this leadership role to secure a position in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

"First thing, I think he is being rewarded for his consistent performance for the Indian Team, - especially in white-ball cricket - and he is the most experienced player in this squad. But Shikhar Dhawan will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity - especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, there is so much stiff competition.

"There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - who are established opening batsmen. Virat Kohli, very clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 formats. So, Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs. So, while he is excited being the captain of the Indian team - and anyone will be proud to lead their country - but his focus will be to score runs and put his spot in a secure position."

VVS Laxman's XI for the ODI series in Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.