Washington Sundar hopes to recuperate from injury and return to action soon

The injury robbed Washington of two big events, the Test series against England and the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

“I want to play Test cricket and want to open for the team. I am looking forward to it,” said Washington as he attended Puma’s mega store opening here along with a few other notable international athletes like legendary boxer Mary Kom.

The injury has come as a big set back for Washington as he is not even playing for the Tamil Nadu team in domestic cricket at present.

It will be tough for him to find a place in the India side for the home series against New Zealand as the off-spinner has little match practice behind him.

However, Washington is quietly confident and now wants to see India performing well in the T20 World Cup.

