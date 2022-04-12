Washington Sundar of SRH suffers hand injury, to miss 2 matches at least; No scare for Rahul Tripathi

Washington was finding his feet in the IPL 2022 after a lacklustre opening match against Rajasthan Royals in which he was hammered for 47 runs in three overs.

But since that, the off-spinner bounced back in some style with figures of 2 for 28, 2 for 21 and 0 for 14 in the last three matches.

Washington Sundar Injury Update

Washington could not complete his quota of 4 overs against Gujarat but in the three overs, two of them came in Power Play, he managed, the off-spinner conceded just 14 runs and kept batsmen quiet.

"Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger," said SRH coach Tom Moody in the post-match press conference.

"We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn't a significant blow. I'd imagine it'd take probably a week or so to settle down,” said Moody.

Who can replace Washington?

The Sunrisers have the option of choosing from two Karnataka players in Shreyas Gopal or J Suchith, and both are proven performers in the IPL and had joined the SRH through the mega auction earlier this year.

In all likelihood, the SRH may fall back upon Shreyas, who has also taken a hat-trick in the IPL, and he is also a handy lower order batsman, much in the mould of Washington.

Rahul Tripathi Injury Update

SRH had another injury scare on Monday night when top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi fell on the ground holding his hamstring and left the field after making a 11-ball 17. But Moody allayed concerns about Tripathi’s fitness.

"He's fine, he's just getting cramped. It’s humid conditions and we get him to run to hotspots, so he covers a lot of ground in the first two-three overs.

“That is something we may need to look at to make sure we get the maximum out of him with the bat because obviously, he is a very valuable player for us,” said Moody.

