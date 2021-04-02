You will hit COVID for a six: Wasim Akram conveys best wishes to Sachin Tendulkar as he gets hospitalised

Akram joined the cricketing fraternity, as well as fans, to convey his wishes to the legendary India cricketer and hoped Tendulkar would "hit Covid-19 for a six" like he used to attack the world's best bowlers when he was 16.

Sachin Tendulkar health update: Batting legend in hospital as 'precaution' after being Covid 19 positive

Tendulkar made his international cricket debut against Pakistan in 1989 in Karachi when he was just sixteen years old. Akram was part of the Pakistan pace battery led by their charismatic captain Imran Khan. On Friday (April 2), which is the tenth anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph, Akram also hoped Sachin would celebrate the day with the doctors and hospital staff.

Akram tweeted, "Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!"

Even when you were 16, you battled world’s best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit Covid-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India’s World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic! https://t.co/ICO3vto9Pb — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) April 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, the 47-year-old Mumbaikar took to his Twitter handle to announce about getting admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19; legendary India batsman in quarantine

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

Tendulkar had tested positive for the dreaded infection on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since. "He is doing fine and has been admitted for normal (course of) treatment," a source close to Tendulkar told PTI.

The batting great, who was part of India's historic World Cup win in 2011, also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the victory. "Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he tweeted.

Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Tendulkar had led the Indian team to victory in the veteran's tournament in Raipur where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.