Wasim Jaffer hails Virat Kohli as the best player in the world, says would pay to watch him bat

Jaffer finds an absolute joy watching Kohli bat and hailed the Delhi cricketer as the best player in the world. The veteran cricketer, Jaffer, in an interview with Indiatvnews said he could even pay to watch Kohli bat. The 10-time Ranji Trophy winning batsman applauded Kohli's work ethics and hunger to score runs, which makes the 30-year-old a role-model for the younger generation.

"Definitely Virat Kohli! He is one of the best players in world cricket right now. The way he keeps raising the bar for himself and the example he sets with his fitness, batting or fielding makes him a role model for any young upcoming cricketer. The way he keeps creating new records and leading the team with a winning mentality, he has walked the talk by winning away from home and the way the team is playing for the past couple of years, I think he is the best player in the world at the moment," said Jaffer.

Jaffer - who lifted 8 Ranji titles for Mumbai - has been playing for Vidarbha for the last couple of seasons and played an important role in helping them lift back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles under the captaincy of another veteran Faiz Fazal.

Jaffer has scored the most runs and centuries in the highly Ranji Trophy. When asked who would be his choice for opening the innings for India in Tests, the Mumbaikar - who has even opened the innings for India in the Tests - said young Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are best suited for that role.

"Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal would be my first-choice openers without a doubt. The way Shaw has played since he made his debut has been great to watch, though his injury right before the Australia series was unfortunate. Agarwal too has capitalised well on the few chances he has got in the team. So these two should make the cut for the next Test that the country plays," Jaffer added further.

Both Shaw and Agarwal made impressive debuts for India to encash the opportunities they got. 19-year-old Shaw notched up a sublime ton on his debut against West Indies last year, while Karnataka batsman, Agarwal, scored a gritty 76 on his debut innings in Australia.