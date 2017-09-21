Watch: Hardik Pandya gets a nasty blow on the field, escapes unhurt

Kolkata, Sep 21: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a narrow escape during the second one-day international against Australia at Eden Gardens on Thursday (September 21).

Pandya, who was present at the non-striker's end, was hit on his helmet grill by a shot from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hit by the intensity of the shot, Pandya rolled on the ground in pain.

Players from both the sides seemed concerned as the opposition skipper Steve Smith came rushing towards the batsman. Smith immediately waved towards the Indian dressing room for the Indian physio.

Thankfully, the all-rounder recovered and was back on the crease almost immediately.

Pandya couldn't do much in his innings on Thursday as he could only score 20 and was dismissed in the 50th over while he was trying to slog in the final over. The Baroda all-rounder was the star of the match for India in the previous game with his explosive knock of 83 at Chennai.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat against Australia after winning the toss.