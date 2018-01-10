Watch! Rahul Dravid's message from New Zealand

Bengaluru, January 10: Rahul Dravid, the India U19 coach, said the team is all geared up to showcase its talent during the ICC mega event to be held in New Zealand.

"The Indian U19 team is very keen to show you the talent and the ability that they have. We know you'll be watching us and we know you'll be supporting the boys all the way. Thank you very much," the former Indian captain said.

The 44-year-old urged fans across the globe to support the team.

The Indian team, captained by Prithvi Shaw, played their first warm-up game against South Africa.

Rahul Dravid has this message to send you from New Zealand #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/9EXGfFtNld — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 10, 2018

India posted a massive 323 in their innings before bowling out the Proteas for 133 with Ishan Porel taking 4 for 24 in eight overs.

Three-time champions India will begin their tournament on January 14 against Australia U19 in a Pool B match.

Two days later, India play against Papua New Guinea before playing Zimbabwe in their third and final group match on next Friday.

All of India's matches will be day-night contests and will be played in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.